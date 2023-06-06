These photos of ice cream sellers and sweet shops in Sheffield down the years are enough to leave anyone with a sweet tooth drooling.
This retro photo gallery, stretching back more than 100 years, features several of the businesses which have given us our sugar fix over the decades. Some have been lost, while others are still going strong.
The nostalgic images show ice cream being sold from vans and at shops around the city. They also show sweets – still referred to by some Sheffielders as ‘spice’ – being manufactured.
1. Firvale Creamery
Firvale Creamery, on Barnsley Road, Sheffield, in the 1940s or 50s. It was located close to the Workhouse/Hospital and the nearby Sunbeam Cinema. Tramps used to leave their few possessions at the shop before going to the Workhouse so that they wouldn't be confiscated by the staff there. They would redeem them the next day before carrying on with their journey. There were 100 jars of sweets displayed in mobile stands, and vending machines, jars of sweets and Walls Ice Cream in front of the shop. Mr Latham was known by the children as 'Mester Creamery Man'. Photo: Picture Sheffield
2. Ice cream cabin
The Rackham Family of Elmham Road, Darnall, at the end of the Whitsuntide Parade in Sheffield's High Hazels Park in 1932, with the ice-cream cabin in the background Photo: Picture Sheffield
3. Market refreshments
Granelli's ice cream van at Sheffield's old Sheaf Market in 1958 Photo: Picture Sheffield/P. David Turton
4. Ice cream vendor outside pub
An ice cream vendor outside Punch Bowl Inn, on South Street, Moor, Sheffield, in 1902. The street was later renamed The Moor, in 1902. Photo: Picture Sheffield