1 . Firvale Creamery

Firvale Creamery, on Barnsley Road, Sheffield, in the 1940s or 50s. It was located close to the Workhouse/Hospital and the nearby Sunbeam Cinema. Tramps used to leave their few possessions at the shop before going to the Workhouse so that they wouldn't be confiscated by the staff there. They would redeem them the next day before carrying on with their journey. There were 100 jars of sweets displayed in mobile stands, and vending machines, jars of sweets and Walls Ice Cream in front of the shop. Mr Latham was known by the children as 'Mester Creamery Man'. Photo: Picture Sheffield