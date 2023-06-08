News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 23 'blast from the past' photos of school proms, dresses and sharp suits

This colourful gallery of 23 photos looks back at school proms over the past 20 years.
By Jane Salt
Published 8th Jun 2023, 07:53 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 07:54 BST

Friendship groups and fashions may have changed since the photos were taken, but they are a wonderful reminder of years gone by.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

Pupils of Silverdale School arriving at their prom...May 2004

1. 2004

Pupils of Silverdale School arriving at their prom...May 2004 Photo: Dean Atkins

Silverdale School Sixth Form prom at Baldwin's Omega. Pictured left to right: David Burgess, Simon Pilkington, Peter Maybery and Andrew Harding...July 2002

2. 2002

Silverdale School Sixth Form prom at Baldwin's Omega. Pictured left to right: David Burgess, Simon Pilkington, Peter Maybery and Andrew Harding...July 2002 Photo: Andrew Partridge

King Ecgbert's School Sixth Form prom at Baldwin's Omega. Pictured left to right: Rachael Gibson, Dan Piercy, Jo Mason, Holly Hendry, Michael Leviston, Anna Brewster... July 2002

3. 2002

King Ecgbert's School Sixth Form prom at Baldwin's Omega. Pictured left to right: Rachael Gibson, Dan Piercy, Jo Mason, Holly Hendry, Michael Leviston, Anna Brewster... July 2002 Photo: Steve Ellis

King Ecgbert School Sixth Form prom at Baldwins Omega. Pictured left to right: Richard Fyfe, Linda Cattermole, Paul Treherne, Matthew Pike, Ruth Clarricoates, Georgina Gribben, Joanne Oldcorn and Sarah Goldie...July 2000

4. 2000

King Ecgbert School Sixth Form prom at Baldwins Omega. Pictured left to right: Richard Fyfe, Linda Cattermole, Paul Treherne, Matthew Pike, Ruth Clarricoates, Georgina Gribben, Joanne Oldcorn and Sarah Goldie...July 2000 Photo: Submitted

