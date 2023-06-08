This colourful gallery of 23 photos looks back at school proms over the past 20 years.
Friendship groups and fashions may have changed since the photos were taken, but they are a wonderful reminder of years gone by.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?
1. 2004
Pupils of Silverdale School arriving at their prom...May 2004 Photo: Dean Atkins
2. 2002
Silverdale School Sixth Form prom at Baldwin's Omega. Pictured left to right: David Burgess, Simon Pilkington, Peter Maybery and Andrew Harding...July 2002 Photo: Andrew Partridge
3. 2002
King Ecgbert's School Sixth Form prom at Baldwin's Omega. Pictured left to right: Rachael Gibson, Dan Piercy, Jo Mason, Holly Hendry, Michael Leviston, Anna Brewster... July 2002 Photo: Steve Ellis
4. 2000
King Ecgbert School Sixth Form prom at Baldwins Omega. Pictured left to right: Richard Fyfe, Linda Cattermole, Paul Treherne, Matthew Pike, Ruth Clarricoates, Georgina Gribben, Joanne Oldcorn and Sarah Goldie...July 2000 Photo: Submitted