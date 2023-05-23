News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 22 pictures of shops we have loved and lost - including John Lewis, C&A and Sinclair's

Here we are taking a look back at some of the Sheffield shops that are no longer with us.
By Jane Salt
Published 23rd May 2023, 04:45 BST

These 22 pictures take a look back at some of the stores we have loved and lost over the years.

St Paul's Gardens (now the Peace Gardens) in 1960 with Stewart & Stewart, Pinstone Street, in the background

1. Stewart & Stewart

St Paul's Gardens (now the Peace Gardens) in 1960 with Stewart & Stewart, Pinstone Street, in the background Photo: Sheffield newspapers

C & A pictured at night in 1965

2. C & A

C & A pictured at night in 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A view of the entrance to the new extensions to C & A, Sheffield, August 15, 1975

3. Entrance

A view of the entrance to the new extensions to C & A, Sheffield, August 15, 1975 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A view of Angel Street, Sheffield, showing Peter Robinson's fashion store and Hornes menswear on the right and Cockaynes department store on the left, 1965

4. Angel Street

A view of Angel Street, Sheffield, showing Peter Robinson's fashion store and Hornes menswear on the right and Cockaynes department store on the left, 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

