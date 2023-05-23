Here we are taking a look back at some of the Sheffield shops that are no longer with us.
These 22 pictures take a look back at some of the stores we have loved and lost over the years.
1. Stewart & Stewart
St Paul's Gardens (now the Peace Gardens) in 1960 with Stewart & Stewart, Pinstone Street, in the background Photo: Sheffield newspapers
2. C & A
C & A pictured at night in 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Entrance
A view of the entrance to the new extensions to C & A, Sheffield, August 15, 1975 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Angel Street
A view of Angel Street, Sheffield, showing Peter Robinson's fashion store and Hornes menswear on the right and Cockaynes department store on the left, 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers