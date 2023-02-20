Sheffield retro: 22 of the best photos capturing pub life in the 90s and 2000s, including beer-swilling pig
Let’s raise a glass to the past with these nostalgic photos showing people enjoying a pint at Sheffield’s pubs, breweries and football grounds.
All these pictures – including Sean Bean supping a pint at Bramall Lane, a beer-swilling pig whose drinking habit got out of hand, and a worker bidding a sad farewell to Sheffield’s famous Wards brewery, were taken in and around the city during the 90s and noughties. Some of the pubs featured have sadly been lost to time, while others have barely changed in the years since, other than their prices.
Hopefully this retro photo gallery will get the memories flowing for those of you who were around back then, even if they do leave you yearning for the days at the dawn of the 1990s when the average price of a pint of lager in the UK was just £1.12.