Sheffield retro: 22 of the best photos capturing pub life in the 90s and 2000s, including beer-swilling pig

Let’s raise a glass to the past with these nostalgic photos showing people enjoying a pint at Sheffield’s pubs, breweries and football grounds.

By Robert Cumber
2 minutes ago

All these pictures – including Sean Bean supping a pint at Bramall Lane, a beer-swilling pig whose drinking habit got out of hand, and a worker bidding a sad farewell to Sheffield’s famous Wards brewery, were taken in and around the city during the 90s and noughties. Some of the pubs featured have sadly been lost to time, while others have barely changed in the years since, other than their prices.

Hopefully this retro photo gallery will get the memories flowing for those of you who were around back then, even if they do leave you yearning for the days at the dawn of the 1990s when the average price of a pint of lager in the UK was just £1.12.

1. Cheers

Some of the best retro photos celebrating Sheffield's love of beer

Photo: National World

2. The Dog & Partridge

Pictured at The Dog & Partridge pub in Flouch, Sheffield, in 2003 are Steve and Audrey Marsh with Richard and Andrea Punshon

Photo: Steve Ellis

3. Devonshire Arms

Michael Mason pulling a pint of hand pulled Wards at the Devonshire Arms, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in 1999

Photo: Stuart Hastings

4. Newt and Chambers

Newt and Chambers Pub, on Charles Street, Sheffield, where Landlord Spencer Treasure is seen with barmaid Kath in 1996. They were dressed in French costume to protest over the tax the British had to pay on their beer against that charged in France.

Photo: Waistell

