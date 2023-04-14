News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 21 pictures to take you back to 1980

Here we are taking a look back at all things Sheffield in 1980.

By Jane Salt
Published 14th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Can you remember any of these people, places or events?

The Army & General Stores, St. Paul's Parade, Sheffield... 1980

1. Army Stores

The Army & General Stores, St. Paul's Parade, Sheffield... 1980 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Queues outside Romeo & Juliet's for the Junior Star Christmas party... December 20, 1980

2. Queue

Queues outside Romeo & Juliet's for the Junior Star Christmas party... December 20, 1980 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Our picture shows police lines outside Hadfields Limited, East Hecla Works, during the steel strike in 1980

3. Strike

Our picture shows police lines outside Hadfields Limited, East Hecla Works, during the steel strike in 1980 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The steelmen's strike in 1980

4. Steelmen

The steelmen's strike in 1980 Photo: Sheffield newspapers

