Sheffield retro: 21 photos taking you back in time on Abbeydale Road, famed for independent cafes and shops

It’s one of Sheffield’s most thriving streets, famed for its eclectic array of independent cafes, bars, restaurants and shops.
By Robert Cumber
Published 11th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 15:01 BST

These pictures taking you back through the decades on Abbeydale Road show how it has constantly evolved. Our retro photo gallery includes shots of many shops and businesses from the 1980s and 90s which are no longer, the lost lido at Millhouses Park and a former school which has been demolished.

All the images are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, in the 1980s and 1990s

1. Memories

Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, in the 1980s and 1990s Photo: Picture Sheffield

Part of Abbeydale Nursery and Middle School, Abbeydale Road, formerly Abbeydale County School, which opened 1890. It is pictured here in November 1988.

2. Abbeydale Nursery and Middle School

Part of Abbeydale Nursery and Middle School, Abbeydale Road, formerly Abbeydale County School, which opened 1890. It is pictured here in November 1988. Photo: Picture Sheffield

British Hairways hairdressing salon on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, in 1996.

3. British Hairways

British Hairways hairdressing salon on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, in 1996. Photo: Picture Sheffield/John Brackenbury

Brunswick Trinity Methodist Church (formerly known as Trinity Wesleyan Methodist Church) and the Royal Hotel at the junction of London Road (left) and Abbeydale Road, Sheffield

4. Royal Hotel

Brunswick Trinity Methodist Church (formerly known as Trinity Wesleyan Methodist Church) and the Royal Hotel at the junction of London Road (left) and Abbeydale Road, Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield/Stanley Jones

