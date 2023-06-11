Sheffield retro: 21 photos taking you back in time on Abbeydale Road, famed for independent cafes and shops
It’s one of Sheffield’s most thriving streets, famed for its eclectic array of independent cafes, bars, restaurants and shops.
By Robert Cumber
Published 11th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 15:01 BST
These pictures taking you back through the decades on Abbeydale Road show how it has constantly evolved. Our retro photo gallery includes shots of many shops and businesses from the 1980s and 90s which are no longer, the lost lido at Millhouses Park and a former school which has been demolished.
All the images are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
Page 1 of 6