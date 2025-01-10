Sheffield retro: 21 nostalgic photos looking back at nights out in Sheffield in 2003

By Jane Salt
Published 10th Jan 2025, 06:45 GMT
Our Retro gallery takes a look back at folks enjoying a night out at the clubs and bars in Sheffield in 2003.

Can you recognise yourself or anyone you know?

Two of Bed's DJ's pose for the camera in July 2003

1. Posers

Two of Bed's DJ's pose for the camera in July 2003 Photo: Jon Enoch

Suzie Dutton and Nick Hardy at Bar Coast on West Steet on Saturday, March 1, 2003

2. Coast

Suzie Dutton and Nick Hardy at Bar Coast on West Steet on Saturday, March 1, 2003 Photo: Jon Enoch

Rich and Liz at Bed on London Road, Sheffield, July 14, 2003

3. Gone to Bed

Rich and Liz at Bed on London Road, Sheffield, July 14, 2003 Photo: Jon Enoch

Sarah, Claire and Claire all Freshers at All Bar One in 2003

4. Freshers

Sarah, Claire and Claire all Freshers at All Bar One in 2003 Photo: Jon Enoch

