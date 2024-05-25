Our gallery of colourful pictures takes a look back at you generous people of Sheffield taking part in charity walks, a chest wax, bungee jumping, and much more. Can you recognise anyone you know?
1. Charity walk
Bomber Graham and Glyn Rhodes prepare to set off on a charity walk to Castleton from the Hallamshire House pub, Commonside, with locals from the Hallamshire House, The Office pub and members of the Sheffield Boxing Club, July 20 1997 Photo: Barry Richardson
2. Bungee
It's the point of no return for Andy Wells, manager of Bar Coast, as he leaps out of the cage at a bungee jumping charity fundraising event at Sheaf Quays, Sheffield, August 28, 1999 Photo: Dennis Lound (staff)
3. Baby Unit
Some of the staff from the Chapeltown and Handsworth ASDA stores who took part in a charity walk in aid of the Northern General Special Care Baby Unit, June 16, 1998 Photo: Barry Richardson
4. Bucket of money
Pictured is Graham Moore (left) Chairman of Westfield Health, handing over a bucket full of money to Dr Rob Coleman, head of the Cancer Research Department at Weston Park Hospital, along with Westfield Sharks Mascot, The Dude, at half-time in Saturday's game at The Arena between The Sharks and Thames Valley Tigers. The money marks £50,000 that Westfield Health has donated so far towards the new Cancer Research Centre Appeal, January 31, 1999 Photo: Steve Ellis