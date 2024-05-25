4 . Bucket of money

Pictured is Graham Moore (left) Chairman of Westfield Health, handing over a bucket full of money to Dr Rob Coleman, head of the Cancer Research Department at Weston Park Hospital, along with Westfield Sharks Mascot, The Dude, at half-time in Saturday's game at The Arena between The Sharks and Thames Valley Tigers. The money marks £50,000 that Westfield Health has donated so far towards the new Cancer Research Centre Appeal, January 31, 1999 Photo: Steve Ellis