4 . Guinea pigs

In 1946, 24 young ladies began training at Kenwood (off Psalter Lane) to become nursery nurses (NNEB). This lovely photo was taken when the class sat for their final exams in October 1948. Mrs H Cunningham in the centre, front row, was the founder of this training scheme, thus the girls were called her "guinea pigs" Submitted Mrs I Dace Photo: Submitted