These black and white images show the city of Sheffield and its people during the decade.
1. Fargate
Fargate, Sheffield, May 10, 1947. On the right of the picture is Atkinson's Fargate Store and on the left is Cole Brothers Department Store Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Defiant
The war spirit prevails as these ladies clear up at Scott Road, Grimesthorpe, after the Sheffield Blitz in December 1940 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Attercliffe
A view of Attercliffe Road showing a Police box in 1948 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Guinea pigs
In 1946, 24 young ladies began training at Kenwood (off Psalter Lane) to become nursery nurses (NNEB). This lovely photo was taken when the class sat for their final exams in October 1948. Mrs H Cunningham in the centre, front row, was the founder of this training scheme, thus the girls were called her "guinea pigs" Submitted Mrs I Dace Photo: Submitted