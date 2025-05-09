Street scenes, school photos, air raid wardens, a Royal visit and more are featured in our gallery.
Take a trip down memory lane...
1. Helping hand
The Navy help to make new allotments in Sheffield, May 31, 1940 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
2. Ambulance
An air raid precautions (ARP) Ambulance Squad in Sheffield in the 1940s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. May Queen
Wisewood Senior School May Day 1941. Joan Wrigley, Queen Bluebell, and her maids of honour including Iris Bee, Patricia Fields, Dorothy Parker, Betty Spencer, Muriel Pearce, Jean Walton and Freda Leggett in the garden of Wisewood School Photo: Submitted
4. Fargate
Looking along Fargate, Sheffield, May 10, 1947 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.