Sheffield retro: 21 fascinating black and white photos looking back at Sheffield in the 1940s

By Jane Salt
Published 9th May 2025, 05:45 BST
These fascinating black and white photographs take a nostalgic look back at the life and times of the people of Sheffield in the 1940s.

Street scenes, school photos, air raid wardens, a Royal visit and more are featured in our gallery.

Take a trip down memory lane...

The Navy help to make new allotments in Sheffield, May 31, 1940

1. Helping hand

The Navy help to make new allotments in Sheffield, May 31, 1940 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

An air raid precautions (ARP) Ambulance Squad in Sheffield in the 1940s

2. Ambulance

An air raid precautions (ARP) Ambulance Squad in Sheffield in the 1940s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Wisewood Senior School May Day 1941. Joan Wrigley, Queen Bluebell, and her maids of honour including Iris Bee, Patricia Fields, Dorothy Parker, Betty Spencer, Muriel Pearce, Jean Walton and Freda Leggett in the garden of Wisewood School

3. May Queen

Wisewood Senior School May Day 1941. Joan Wrigley, Queen Bluebell, and her maids of honour including Iris Bee, Patricia Fields, Dorothy Parker, Betty Spencer, Muriel Pearce, Jean Walton and Freda Leggett in the garden of Wisewood School Photo: Submitted

Looking along Fargate, Sheffield, May 10, 1947

4. Fargate

Looking along Fargate, Sheffield, May 10, 1947 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

