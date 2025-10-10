Community Recreation, Sheffield City Council and the Out of School Network were holding their children's playscheme on Coleridge Road playing fields, Darnall. Seen are some of the children with Mr Goddard, one of the scheme organisers, on August 17, 1999placeholder image
Community Recreation, Sheffield City Council and the Out of School Network were holding their children's playscheme on Coleridge Road playing fields, Darnall. Seen are some of the children with Mr Goddard, one of the scheme organisers, on August 17, 1999

Sheffield retro: 21 colourful photos looking back at the suburb of Darnall over the years

By Jane Salt
Published 10th Oct 2025, 14:06 BST
These photos take a look back at the people who lived, worked and played in the Sheffield suburb of Darnall in the 90s and early 2000s

Our gallery shows the carnival parades, pubs, businesses and the many children’s activities enjoyed there.

Did you live or work in Darnall in the past? Do you recognise anyone you know?

Enjoy this trip down memory lane.

Traders from Main Road, Darnall who are opposed to the proposed closure of the Morrison's supermarket, on July 24, 2003

1. Protest

Traders from Main Road, Darnall who are opposed to the proposed closure of the Morrison's supermarket, on July 24, 2003 Photo: Andrew Partridge

Celebrating the fourth birthday of the Darnall Family Development Project, Industry Road, Darnall, Sheffield, is project worker/manager Jo-Anne Van Levesley as she cuts the birthday cake on April 11, 2003

2. Happy birthday

Celebrating the fourth birthday of the Darnall Family Development Project, Industry Road, Darnall, Sheffield, is project worker/manager Jo-Anne Van Levesley as she cuts the birthday cake on April 11, 2003 Photo: Mike Waistell

Darnall Community Nursery go all Mexico loco on their float at the Darnall Carnival. Left to right, front row, Katy Lindestruth, Sultanaa Bagum, Tom Probert (4) and Cherril Sare. Back row, Donna Simmons, Beccie Westnage, Claire Ward and Liz Brunt, on June 29, 2002

3. Carnival

Darnall Community Nursery go all Mexico loco on their float at the Darnall Carnival. Left to right, front row, Katy Lindestruth, Sultanaa Bagum, Tom Probert (4) and Cherril Sare. Back row, Donna Simmons, Beccie Westnage, Claire Ward and Liz Brunt, on June 29, 2002 Photo: Andrew Partridge

The cast from the Darnall Community Centre's production of 'A Slice of Saturday Night', on June 23, 1996

4. The cast

The cast from the Darnall Community Centre's production of 'A Slice of Saturday Night', on June 23, 1996 Photo: Paul Chappells

