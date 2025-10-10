Our gallery shows the carnival parades, pubs, businesses and the many children’s activities enjoyed there.
Did you live or work in Darnall in the past? Do you recognise anyone you know?
Enjoy this trip down memory lane.
1. Protest
Traders from Main Road, Darnall who are opposed to the proposed closure of the Morrison's supermarket, on July 24, 2003 Photo: Andrew Partridge
2. Happy birthday
Celebrating the fourth birthday of the Darnall Family Development Project, Industry Road, Darnall, Sheffield, is project worker/manager Jo-Anne Van Levesley as she cuts the birthday cake on April 11, 2003 Photo: Mike Waistell
3. Carnival
Darnall Community Nursery go all Mexico loco on their float at the Darnall Carnival. Left to right, front row, Katy Lindestruth, Sultanaa Bagum, Tom Probert (4) and Cherril Sare. Back row, Donna Simmons, Beccie Westnage, Claire Ward and Liz Brunt, on June 29, 2002 Photo: Andrew Partridge
4. The cast
The cast from the Darnall Community Centre's production of 'A Slice of Saturday Night', on June 23, 1996 Photo: Paul Chappells