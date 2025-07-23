Princess Diana meets the gathered crowds on a visit to Sheffield Cutlers' Hall on July 16, 1991placeholder image
Sheffield retro: 21 blast from the past photos of Sheffield in 1991 - including Owls glory and Princess Di

By Jane Salt
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 05:00 BST

Our gallery of blast from the past photos takes a look back at life in Sheffield in 1991.

Our photos include a visit from Princess Diana, Sheffield Wednesday winning the Rumbelows League Cup, the World Student Games starting, the demolition of Hyde Park flats, school closures, a food mountain give away, events in Sheffield and much more.

Can you remember any of these people, places or events?

Players proudly hold up the Rumbelows Cup after their win against Manchester United on April 21, 1991

1. Up with the cup

Players proudly hold up the Rumbelows Cup after their win against Manchester United on April 21, 1991 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Dave Richards and Ron Atkinson pictured on the Town Hall balcony with the Rumbelows cup after Sheffield Wednesday won the match against Manchester United in April 1991

2. Balcony visit

Dave Richards and Ron Atkinson pictured on the Town Hall balcony with the Rumbelows cup after Sheffield Wednesday won the match against Manchester United in April 1991 Photo: Ian Vickers

The Norfolk Grenadiers Drum Majorettes pictured in 1991

3. Majorettes

The Norfolk Grenadiers Drum Majorettes pictured in 1991 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Charity bath push from the Black Swan (Mucky Duck) pub in Sheffield city centre on June 15, 1991

4. Bath push

Charity bath push from the Black Swan (Mucky Duck) pub in Sheffield city centre on June 15, 1991 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

