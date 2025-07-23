Our photos include a visit from Princess Diana, Sheffield Wednesday winning the Rumbelows League Cup, the World Student Games starting, the demolition of Hyde Park flats, school closures, a food mountain give away, events in Sheffield and much more.
Can you remember any of these people, places or events?
1. Up with the cup
Players proudly hold up the Rumbelows Cup after their win against Manchester United on April 21, 1991 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Balcony visit
Dave Richards and Ron Atkinson pictured on the Town Hall balcony with the Rumbelows cup after Sheffield Wednesday won the match against Manchester United in April 1991 Photo: Ian Vickers
3. Majorettes
The Norfolk Grenadiers Drum Majorettes pictured in 1991 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
4. Bath push
Charity bath push from the Black Swan (Mucky Duck) pub in Sheffield city centre on June 15, 1991 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
