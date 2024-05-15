From Victorian times to the 1950s, this fascinating gallery of photographs takes a look back at the old buildings, streets and people of Sheffield in the past.
1. Albert
The Albert Hall in Barker's Pool was destroyed by fire in 1937 and is now the site of the former John Lewis store Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
2. Snig Hill
A view looking down Snig Hill and Angel Street, Sheffield, in the early 1900s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Tram
Trams run along Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, in the 1950s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Mail Order
J. G. Graves Ltd., Westville, Mail Order Suppliers, Durham Road, 1920s Photo: Submitted