Sheffield retro: 21 black-and-white photos capturing Sheffield from Victorian times to the 1950s

By Jane Salt
Published 15th May 2024, 06:00 BST
Retro takes a wander around all things Sheffield in days gone by.

From Victorian times to the 1950s, this fascinating gallery of photographs takes a look back at the old buildings, streets and people of Sheffield in the past.

The Albert Hall in Barker's Pool was destroyed by fire in 1937 and is now the site of the former John Lewis store

1. Albert

The Albert Hall in Barker's Pool was destroyed by fire in 1937 and is now the site of the former John Lewis store Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
A view looking down Snig Hill and Angel Street, Sheffield, in the early 1900s

2. Snig Hill

A view looking down Snig Hill and Angel Street, Sheffield, in the early 1900s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Trams run along Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, in the 1950s

3. Tram

Trams run along Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, in the 1950s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
J. G. Graves Ltd., Westville, Mail Order Suppliers, Durham Road, 1920s

4. Mail Order

J. G. Graves Ltd., Westville, Mail Order Suppliers, Durham Road, 1920s Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldVictorian