The schools featured are ...Firth Park, Wisewood, All Saints, Handsworth Grange, High Storrs, King Ecgbert, Newfield, Silverdale, Notre Dame, Tapton, Myers Grove, King Edward VII, Fir Vale and Meadowhead.
1. Hat project
Left to right, Debbie Hall, Leanne McMain and Lauren Briggs, from Handsworth Grange School, with hats from their hat project, at the Young Engineers finals at Kelham Island, July 9, 2003 Photo: Roger Nadal
2. Band
Pictured at High Storrs school are four members of the Year 7 band, left to right, Danny Chadwin, Vishal Manu, Alex Kay, and Josh Cribb, March 5, 2006 Photo: Mike Waistell
3. Helicopter wash
Pictured at Newfield Comprehensive school, Norton, where the Yorkshire Air Ambulance dropped in to have their helicopter washed by pupils who were also washing cars to raise cash for the Air Ambulance service, November 12, 2004 Photo: Mike Waistell
4. Dance festival
Young dancers from Silverdale School taking part in a dance festival at the school, April 27, 2006 Photo: Roger Nadal