Girls from Firth Park Community College and Wisewood Schools who are in Streetfunk, the new cheerleaders at Sheffield United matches, April 8, 2004placeholder image
Sheffield retro: 20 wonderful photos looking back at Sheffield's secondary schools through the years

By Jane Salt
Published 14th May 2025, 17:52 BST
These colourful photos take a look back at life in the city’s secondary schools during the 90s and 2000s.

The schools featured are ...Firth Park, Wisewood, All Saints, Handsworth Grange, High Storrs, King Ecgbert, Newfield, Silverdale, Notre Dame, Tapton, Myers Grove, King Edward VII, Fir Vale and Meadowhead.

Can you recognise anyone you know?

Left to right, Debbie Hall, Leanne McMain and Lauren Briggs, from Handsworth Grange School, with hats from their hat project, at the Young Engineers finals at Kelham Island, July 9, 2003

Left to right, Debbie Hall, Leanne McMain and Lauren Briggs, from Handsworth Grange School, with hats from their hat project, at the Young Engineers finals at Kelham Island, July 9, 2003

Pictured at High Storrs school are four members of the Year 7 band, left to right, Danny Chadwin, Vishal Manu, Alex Kay, and Josh Cribb, March 5, 2006

Pictured at High Storrs school are four members of the Year 7 band, left to right, Danny Chadwin, Vishal Manu, Alex Kay, and Josh Cribb, March 5, 2006

Pictured at Newfield Comprehensive school, Norton, where the Yorkshire Air Ambulance dropped in to have their helicopter washed by pupils who were also washing cars to raise cash for the Air Ambulance service, November 12, 2004

Pictured at Newfield Comprehensive school, Norton, where the Yorkshire Air Ambulance dropped in to have their helicopter washed by pupils who were also washing cars to raise cash for the Air Ambulance service, November 12, 2004

Young dancers from Silverdale School taking part in a dance festival at the school, April 27, 2006

Young dancers from Silverdale School taking part in a dance festival at the school, April 27, 2006

