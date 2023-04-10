Here, we are taking a look back at the city’s grammar and high schools through the years.
1. Firth Park
Firth Park Grammar School 1946 - Back row, left to right: Greaves, Cooper, Smith, Senior, Muse, Marsden, Gill, Bennett, Broadbent.
3rd row: Jackson, Pearce, Raw, Plant, Webster, Wright, King, Topham, Nugent.
2nd row: Otter, Haglington, Methley, Johnson, Mr Thornton (Master), Beedham, Jackson, Rixham, Carr.
Frot row: Woolfall, Ashberry, Dunkerly. Photo: submitted
2. 1960s
Pupils at Firth Park Grammar School in the 1960s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Metalwork
A metalwork class in 1955 at High Storrs Grammar School, Sheffield Photo: .Sheffield Newspapers
4. 1950
Pupils of High Storrs Grammar School for Boys, Sheffield, 1950 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers