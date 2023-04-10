News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 20 pictures looking back at the city's grammar and high schools

Do you look back fondly at your school days?

By Jane Salt
Published 10th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Here, we are taking a look back at the city’s grammar and high schools through the years.

Firth Park Grammar School 1946 - Back row, left to right: Greaves, Cooper, Smith, Senior, Muse, Marsden, Gill, Bennett, Broadbent. 3rd row: Jackson, Pearce, Raw, Plant, Webster, Wright, King, Topham, Nugent. 2nd row: Otter, Haglington, Methley, Johnson, Mr Thornton (Master), Beedham, Jackson, Rixham, Carr. Frot row: Woolfall, Ashberry, Dunkerly.

1. Firth Park

Firth Park Grammar School 1946 - Back row, left to right: Greaves, Cooper, Smith, Senior, Muse, Marsden, Gill, Bennett, Broadbent. 3rd row: Jackson, Pearce, Raw, Plant, Webster, Wright, King, Topham, Nugent. 2nd row: Otter, Haglington, Methley, Johnson, Mr Thornton (Master), Beedham, Jackson, Rixham, Carr. Frot row: Woolfall, Ashberry, Dunkerly. Photo: submitted

Pupils at Firth Park Grammar School in the 1960s

2. 1960s

Pupils at Firth Park Grammar School in the 1960s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A metalwork class in 1955 at High Storrs Grammar School, Sheffield

3. Metalwork

A metalwork class in 1955 at High Storrs Grammar School, Sheffield Photo: .Sheffield Newspapers

Pupils of High Storrs Grammar School for Boys, Sheffield, 1950

4. 1950

Pupils of High Storrs Grammar School for Boys, Sheffield, 1950 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

