Football, hockey, netball, rugby and more feature in this colourful gallery of photos from the 90s. Can you recognise anyone you know?
1. 5-a-side
Sheffield Schools 5-a-side team 1997 Carfield Junior. Back row: Thomas Smedley, Kane Hinchcliffe, Martin Trolope, John Townsend and Harry Clarkson. Front row: Steven Gaston, Jason Wray and Lee Bamforth Photo: Barry Richardson
2. Rugby
Winners of the Mainline Schools Rugby League trophy - All Saints RC School, June 5, 1998 Photo: Barry Richardson
3. Basketball
Pictured at Hinde House School, Shiregreen Lane, Sheffield, where pupils are seen with Sharks player Ian McKinney (left) and Franz-Van Shorter who was also coaching the girls, February 25, 1999 Photo: Waistell
4. U12's
Sheffield Boys U12's pictured in April 1999 Photo: Submitted
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.