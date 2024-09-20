Sheffield retro: 20 pictures looking back at city's sporting youngsters in the 1990s

By Jane Salt
Published 20th Sep 2024, 06:45 BST
Our Retro feature takes a look back at the proud achievements of young Sheffielders participating in a variety of sports in the late 1990s.

Football, hockey, netball, rugby and more feature in this colourful gallery of photos from the 90s. Can you recognise anyone you know?

1. 5-a-side

Sheffield Schools 5-a-side team 1997 Carfield Junior. Back row: Thomas Smedley, Kane Hinchcliffe, Martin Trolope, John Townsend and Harry Clarkson. Front row: Steven Gaston, Jason Wray and Lee Bamforth Photo: Barry Richardson

2. Rugby

Winners of the Mainline Schools Rugby League trophy - All Saints RC School, June 5, 1998 Photo: Barry Richardson

3. Basketball

Pictured at Hinde House School, Shiregreen Lane, Sheffield, where pupils are seen with Sharks player Ian McKinney (left) and Franz-Van Shorter who was also coaching the girls, February 25, 1999 Photo: Waistell

4. U12's

Sheffield Boys U12's pictured in April 1999 Photo: Submitted

