Sheffield retro: 20 photos looking back at Sheffield's pubs and their landlords and landladies

By Jane Salt
Published 17th May 2024, 06:00 BST
A search of our archives brings you this gallery of photos of pubs and their landlords and landladies in Sheffield over the years

Many of these pubs have been demolished or changed beyond recognition over the years. How many can you remember?

Inside Le Metro cellar bar, Carver Street, November 1981

1. Metro

Inside Le Metro cellar bar, Carver Street, November 1981 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Wilf and Lucy Carlin, licencees of the now demolished Devonshire Arms, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, who had been awarded the Camra 'Pub of the Year' in July 1986

2. Pub of the Year

Wilf and Lucy Carlin, licencees of the now demolished Devonshire Arms, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, who had been awarded the Camra 'Pub of the Year' in July 1986 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The now demolished Burgoyne Arms, Langsett Road, Sheffield, December 1977

3. Burgoyne

The now demolished Burgoyne Arms, Langsett Road, Sheffield, December 1977 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Jean and Terry Cole, landlords of the Claymore pub, pictured in April 1976

4. Claymore

Jean and Terry Cole, landlords of the Claymore pub, pictured in April 1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

