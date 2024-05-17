Many of these pubs have been demolished or changed beyond recognition over the years. How many can you remember?
1. Metro
Inside Le Metro cellar bar, Carver Street, November 1981 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Pub of the Year
Wilf and Lucy Carlin, licencees of the now demolished Devonshire Arms, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, who had been awarded the Camra 'Pub of the Year' in July 1986 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Burgoyne
The now demolished Burgoyne Arms, Langsett Road, Sheffield, December 1977 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Claymore
Jean and Terry Cole, landlords of the Claymore pub, pictured in April 1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers