We have pulled out pictures from our archive to remind you of your youth. From tots to teenagers, did we take your photograph in 2001? Who do you recognise from the gallery?
1. Winners
Pictured at Hunters Bar Junior School, Sharrow Vale Road, where the team who won the mini-olympics held at Don Valley are seen cheering their success, May 8, 2001 Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)
2. Charity week
Pictured at Tapton School, Darwin Lane, Crosspool, Sheffield, where sixth form pupils held a charity week. Seen are pupils dressed in their parents blast from the past clothes, April 4, 2001 Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)
3. Star visit
Youngsters from the Handsworth Grange School visit The Star newspaper office in 2001 Photo: Dennis Lound (Staff)
4. Cross country
Ecclesall Junior School Y6 pupils, winners of the Sheffield schools junior cross country championships at Graves Park, March 17, 2001 Photo: Roger Nadal
