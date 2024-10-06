Sheffield retro: 20 of the best photos looking back at schools in Sheffield in 2001

By Jane Salt
Published 6th Oct 2024, 06:00 GMT
Are you one of the Sheffield youngsters pictured in our retro gallery of schools from 2001?

We have pulled out pictures from our archive to remind you of your youth. From tots to teenagers, did we take your photograph in 2001? Who do you recognise from the gallery?

Pictured at Hunters Bar Junior School, Sharrow Vale Road, where the team who won the mini-olympics held at Don Valley are seen cheering their success, May 8, 2001

1. Winners

Pictured at Tapton School, Darwin Lane, Crosspool, Sheffield, where sixth form pupils held a charity week. Seen are pupils dressed in their parents blast from the past clothes, April 4, 2001

2. Charity week

Youngsters from the Handsworth Grange School visit The Star newspaper office in 2001

3. Star visit

Ecclesall Junior School Y6 pupils, winners of the Sheffield schools junior cross country championships at Graves Park, March 17, 2001

4. Cross country

