Sheffield retro: 20 of the best photos looking back at October through the years

By Jane Salt
Published 4th Oct 2024, 06:45 GMT
These colourful photographs take a look back at life in and around Sheffield in the nineties and early noughties during the month of October

Famous faces, charity events, hospital visits, schools and more feature in our Retro gallery.

Can you see yourself or anyone you know?

Victoria Wood signs an autograph for David Clayton (15) from Dinnington, at the Sheffield Children's Hospital, October 11, 2001 Photo: Roger Nadal

Former professional football player and manager John Barnes pictured with young people at the Football Unites Racism Divides conference at Sheffield Hallam University, October 12, 2001 Photo: Roger Nadal (Staff)

Boy on a Dolphin on stage at the Sheffield City Hall, October 28, 2002 Photo: Roger Nadal

Work in progress on the first day of demolition of the Town Hall, egg box extension, Sheffield, October 3, 2001 Photo: Andrew Partridge (Staff)

