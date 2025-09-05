Sheffield Retro: 20 nostalgic pictures show Sheffield life as it was in 1992, the era of Eager Beaver buses

It was famously the year of Labour’s notorious Sheffield Rally at Sheffield Arena shortly before a general election, while the mini Eager Beaver buses were a familiar sight on our streets.
Our pictures include famous faces, protests against the closure of the Sheaf and Castle Markets, a dinosaur making its way along Fargate and much more. Can you remember any of these people, places or events?
1. Petition
Dozens of protestors handed in a petition at Sheffield Town Hall against proposals to close the Sheaf and Castle Markets on August 27, 1992 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Barrel push
A barrel push from the Hogshead Pub, Hackenthorpe, in aid of the Northern General Hospital Special Care Baby Unit in June 1992 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Entertainers
The Swamp Circus comes to Fargate, Sheffield, in May 1992 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. On stage
The Labour Shadow Cabinet on stage at Sheffield Arena with Neil Kinnock (right) during the election campaign on April 1, 1992 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers