Lost restaurants, pubs and buildings, school days, sports events, famous faces and more feature in our gallery from 2005.
Do they bring back memories for you?
1. Curry Centre
The Kashmir Curry Centre, Spital Hill, one of Sheffield’s oldest curry houses, closed in November 2010 after 36 years, September 11, 2005 Photo: Barry Richardson
2. The Dark Destroyer
Mastermind champion and now one of the Chasers on ITV quiz show 'The Chase', Shaun Wallace, pictured with young people at the LEA Awards evening at the Octagon Centre, March 1, 2005 Photo: Roger Nadal
3. Noticeboard
Bill Clark with the Blue Moon Cafe's famous noticeboard, April 28, 2005. The cafe closed in 2023 Photo: Andrew Partridge
4. Dial House
Pictured at the Dial House Club, Sheffield, left to right: Stephanie King, Jamie Greasley, 13 year-old Courtney Turner, Dial House entertainment secretary Keith Chapman, 8 year-old Tammy Wilcockson, 10 year-old Ebony Jayne O'Brien, 15 year-old Ryan Myczko, 14 year-old Abby-Leigh Rowan and Owlerton Stadium marketing manager Dave Hackett, March 15 2005 Photo: submitted
