Can you recognise anyone you know in this school trip back to 1996?
1. Trophy
Sheffield Eagles Academy coach, Paul Daley presents the South Yorkshire Schools under-16s rugby league trophy to Silverdale School, June 1996 Photo: Geoff Tyrer
2. TV Star
Children's BBC TV star Richard McCourt with year 3 and 4 pupils at Dr John Bingham School, Sheffield, November 6, 1996 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Retirement
Teacher Shafiq Khan says his goodbyes to some of the pupils at Abbeydale Primary School as he retires, December 13, 1996 Photo: Dean Atkins
4. Gardening
Some of the pupils from the Angram Bank School who planted bulbs in the school grounds: Daniel Caswell, Leanne Riley, Lauren Green, James Groom, Nicholas Gledhall, Stephanie Ramsey, Louise McCombie and Luke Burkinshaw, November 14, 1996 Photo: Barry Richardson
