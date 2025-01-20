Sheffield retro: 20 nostalgic photos looking back at school days in 1996

By Jane Salt
Published 20th Jan 2025, 06:45 BST
A search of our archives brings you these school photos from around Sheffield almost 30 years ago

Can you recognise anyone you know in this school trip back to 1996?

Sheffield Eagles Academy coach, Paul Daley presents the South Yorkshire Schools under-16s rugby league trophy to Silverdale School, June 1996

Sheffield Eagles Academy coach, Paul Daley presents the South Yorkshire Schools under-16s rugby league trophy to Silverdale School, June 1996 Photo: Geoff Tyrer

Children's BBC TV star Richard McCourt with year 3 and 4 pupils at Dr John Bingham School, Sheffield, November 6, 1996

Children's BBC TV star Richard McCourt with year 3 and 4 pupils at Dr John Bingham School, Sheffield, November 6, 1996 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Teacher Shafiq Khan says his goodbyes to some of the pupils at Abbeydale Primary School as he retires, December 13, 1996

Teacher Shafiq Khan says his goodbyes to some of the pupils at Abbeydale Primary School as he retires, December 13, 1996 Photo: Dean Atkins

Some of the pupils from the Angram Bank School who planted bulbs in the school grounds: Daniel Caswell, Leanne Riley, Lauren Green, James Groom, Nicholas Gledhall, Stephanie Ramsey, Louise McCombie and Luke Burkinshaw, November 14, 1996

Some of the pupils from the Angram Bank School who planted bulbs in the school grounds: Daniel Caswell, Leanne Riley, Lauren Green, James Groom, Nicholas Gledhall, Stephanie Ramsey, Louise McCombie and Luke Burkinshaw, November 14, 1996 Photo: Barry Richardson

