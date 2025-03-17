The city centre, football fans, aerial views and even George Best are featured in our Retro picture gallery. Do these bring back memories for you?
1. Portakabins
Portakabins signal the start of work refurbishing Fargate, March 10, 1997 Photo: Stuart Hastings
2. Opening day
The National Centre for Popular Music opened its doors to the general public this morning and some of the first visitors were pupils from Phillimore Park Primary School, March 1, 1999 Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Bird's eye view
An aerial view of the city centre and Sheffield Town Hall, March 4, 1997 Photo: Dennis Lound
4. The Englishman and the Irishman
Two soccer greats meet up at the Green-Un Dinner at the Aston Hall Hotel. Chief guest George Best (right) with Sheffield United's Football in the Community Officer, Tony Currie, March 10, 1998 Photo: Steve Ellis