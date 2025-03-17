Sheffield retro: 20 nostalgic photos looking back at March in Sheffield in the late 1990s

By Jane Salt
Published 17th Mar 2025, 06:45 BST
These colourful photos take a look back at all things Sheffield during the month of March in the late 1990s.

The city centre, football fans, aerial views and even George Best are featured in our Retro picture gallery. Do these bring back memories for you?

Portakabins signal the start of work refurbishing Fargate, March 10, 1997

1. Portakabins

Portakabins signal the start of work refurbishing Fargate, March 10, 1997 Photo: Stuart Hastings

The National Centre for Popular Music opened its doors to the general public this morning and some of the first visitors were pupils from Phillimore Park Primary School, March 1, 1999

2. Opening day

The National Centre for Popular Music opened its doors to the general public this morning and some of the first visitors were pupils from Phillimore Park Primary School, March 1, 1999 Photo: Steve Ellis

An aerial view of the city centre and Sheffield Town Hall, March 4, 1997

3. Bird's eye view

An aerial view of the city centre and Sheffield Town Hall, March 4, 1997 Photo: Dennis Lound

Two soccer greats meet up at the Green-Un Dinner at the Aston Hall Hotel. Chief guest George Best (right) with Sheffield United's Football in the Community Officer, Tony Currie, March 10, 1998

4. The Englishman and the Irishman

Two soccer greats meet up at the Green-Un Dinner at the Aston Hall Hotel. Chief guest George Best (right) with Sheffield United's Football in the Community Officer, Tony Currie, March 10, 1998 Photo: Steve Ellis

