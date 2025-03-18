Our Retro gallery takes a look back at the schools, pubs, football teams and activities during the1990s and early 2000s. Do they bring back memories for you?
1. Go Wild
Pictured at Woodhouse West Primary School, Sheffield Road, Woodhouse, where children held their dress rehearsal of Go Wild, which will be staged at the Crucible Theatre. Seen are some of the cast in costume, July 16, 2002 Photo: Waistell
2. Village Cross
The Village Cross in the Market Place, Woodhouse, Sheffield, with the Castilla Restaurant (formerly the Old Cross Daggers pub) in the background, June 22, 2003 Photo: Andrew Partridge
3. St Patrick's Day
Pictured at the George Inn, Market Street, Woodhouse, Sheffield, where landlord Wayne Hodgkins is seen with Anne-Marie Ball, the assistant manager, in the bar decorated for the St Patrick Day party, March 17, 2005 Photo: Mike Waistell
4. Under 11's
The Woodhouse Brunswick School under 11's 7-a-side football team that have won all their games and cleaned up the trophies. Seen, left to right, back row: Cory Eyre, Rebecca Fairfax, Jason Beeden and Liam Wilks. Front row: Paul Lock, Jamie Needham, Liam Simmonite and Andrew Millis, February 18, 2000 Photo: Mike Waistell (staff)
