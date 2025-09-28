Sheffield retro: 20 great pictures show proud Blades and Owls fans, cheering their teams in the early 2000s

By Jane Salt
Published 28th Sep 2025, 07:00 BST
This red and blue gallery of photographs from our archive take a look back at Sheffield’s football fans from the early 2000s

These pictures taken by our staff photographers will bring back memories for Sheffield’s United and Wednesday fans in years gone by. Can your spot yourself or anyone you know?

United supporters at Bramall Lane on August 14, 2004

1. A face in the crowd

United supporters at Bramall Lane on August 14, 2004 Photo: Stuart Hastings

At the Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham match on August 24, 2002

2. Wednesday supporters

At the Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham match on August 24, 2002 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace on November 30, 2002

3. United

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace on November 30, 2002 Photo: Dennis Lound

Sheffield Wednesday v Brighton on December 7, 2002

4. Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday v Brighton on December 7, 2002 Photo: Dean Atkins

