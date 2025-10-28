Youngsters from Stocksbridge playing their part in preserving woodland by planting trees to start a forest. The planting was organised by Stocksbridge Engineering Steels as part of the company's environmental improvement plan. Schools involved were Stocksbridge High, St Ann's RC, Stocksbridge Nursery & Infants, Stocksbridge Juniors, Deepcar St John's, Bolsterstone JI and Royd NI, in April 1990placeholder image
Sheffield retro: 20 great photos looking back at Stocksbridge through the years

By Jane Salt
Published 28th Oct 2025, 14:23 GMT
These photos from our archive take a look back at the life and times of the people of Stocksbridge from the 1950s to the early 2000s.

Street scenes, schools, sports teams and more are all included in our gallery.

Can you remember any of these people, places or events?

Mick Kelly, Terry Willett and Derek Curson are welcomed home warmly after their epic week-long London to Stocksbridge wheelchair marathon in aid of the British Paraplegic Society which was started by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace, on May 27, 1979

Mick Kelly, Terry Willett and Derek Curson are welcomed home warmly after their epic week-long London to Stocksbridge wheelchair marathon in aid of the British Paraplegic Society which was started by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace, on May 27, 1979 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A street view of Stocksbridge village in the 1970s

A street view of Stocksbridge village in the 1970s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Brightside & Carbrook store, Stocksbridge, on August 31, 1971

The Brightside & Carbrook store, Stocksbridge, on August 31, 1971 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Stocksbridge Palace Theatre pictured in January 1965

Stocksbridge Palace Theatre pictured in January 1965 Photo: Submitted

