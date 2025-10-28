Street scenes, schools, sports teams and more are all included in our gallery.
Can you remember any of these people, places or events?
1. Marathon
Mick Kelly, Terry Willett and Derek Curson are welcomed home warmly after their epic week-long London to Stocksbridge wheelchair marathon in aid of the British Paraplegic Society which was started by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace, on May 27, 1979 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Street view
A street view of Stocksbridge village in the 1970s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. B & C
The Brightside & Carbrook store, Stocksbridge, on August 31, 1971 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Theatre
Stocksbridge Palace Theatre pictured in January 1965 Photo: Submitted