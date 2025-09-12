Charity events, a book signing, shops and pubs no longer with us, all feature in our latest retro gallery.
Can you remember any of these people, places or events?
1. Pops
Mr Vijay Popat, owner of Pops Supermarket, Nether Edge, Sheffield, on September 11, 1996 Photo: Barry Richardson
2. Winners
House of Fraser competition winners receiving their prizes from personnel manager Colin Cave. From left are, Dawn Leaman of House of Fraser, and winners, Irene Allen, Margaret Wright, Maureen Green, Julie Mangles and Anne Grey in September 1996 Photo: Dennis Lound
3. Book signing
Peter Stringfellow signs a copy of his book at Dillon's, Meadowhall, for Mrs Pat Bridges, on September 24, 1996 Photo: Barry Richardson
4. Walkers
Nathan Adams, Nina Hawley, Simeon Adams, Katie Ford, Brenda Lupton, Brian Adams and Lisa Crump of the Sheffield Race Walkers Club who are competing in Dublin on September 4, 1996 Photo: Barry Richardson