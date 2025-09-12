The Sheffield Sharks team pictured at the YMCA, Sheffield, with their International Tournament trophy. Left to right, Ian McKinney, Todd Cauthorn, Richard Windle, Jason Swaine, Adrian Anderson, Voise Winters, Deon Hames, Chris Finch, Jim Brandon (coach). In front, Roger Huggins and Mike Payne, on September 3, 1996placeholder image
Sheffield retro: 20 fascinating photos of life in the Steel City in 1996

By Jane Salt
Published 12th Sep 2025, 11:18 BST
These photos turn back the clock to September days in Sheffield in 1996

Charity events, a book signing, shops and pubs no longer with us, all feature in our latest retro gallery.

Can you remember any of these people, places or events?

Mr Vijay Popat, owner of Pops Supermarket, Nether Edge, Sheffield, on September 11, 1996 Photo: Barry Richardson

House of Fraser competition winners receiving their prizes from personnel manager Colin Cave. From left are, Dawn Leaman of House of Fraser, and winners, Irene Allen, Margaret Wright, Maureen Green, Julie Mangles and Anne Grey in September 1996 Photo: Dennis Lound

Peter Stringfellow signs a copy of his book at Dillon's, Meadowhall, for Mrs Pat Bridges, on September 24, 1996 Photo: Barry Richardson

Nathan Adams, Nina Hawley, Simeon Adams, Katie Ford, Brenda Lupton, Brian Adams and Lisa Crump of the Sheffield Race Walkers Club who are competing in Dublin on September 4, 1996 Photo: Barry Richardson

