You will barely recognise Barker’s Pool in some of the earlier photographs taken in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
1. Arch
Victorian Royal Arch in Barker's Pool, Sheffield, in the 1800s Photo: submitted
2. Shops
Shops at Barker's Pool, from Pool Square, prior to demolition for the War Memorial, (left-right), No 116, New Music Hall Tavern, No 114, John Hoyland and Son, Pianoforte dealers, No 110, White Lion Hotel, No 108, Mazzini Cadman, Secondhand Bookseller Photo: Picture sheffield
3. White Lion
The White Lion Hotel, Barkers Pool, Sheffield. The building on the right was Mazzini Cadman's second hand bookshop Photo: Submitted
4. View
A view of Barker's Pool, Sheffield. The structure on the left is a gent's urinal. The war memorial is now on this site. Far left is the waterworks building. The ruin on the far right is the site of the City Hall. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers