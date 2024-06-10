Sheffield retro: 20 fascinating photos looking back at Barker’s Pool

By Jane Salt
Published 10th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
As changes in Sheffield continue, here we take a look back at Barker’s Pool from Victorian times through to the early 2000s

You will barely recognise Barker’s Pool in some of the earlier photographs taken in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Victorian Royal Arch in Barker's Pool, Sheffield, in the 1800s Photo: submitted

Shops at Barker's Pool, from Pool Square, prior to demolition for the War Memorial, (left-right), No 116, New Music Hall Tavern, No 114, John Hoyland and Son, Pianoforte dealers, No 110, White Lion Hotel, No 108, Mazzini Cadman, Secondhand Bookseller Photo: Picture sheffield

The White Lion Hotel, Barkers Pool, Sheffield. The building on the right was Mazzini Cadman's second hand bookshop Photo: Submitted

A view of Barker's Pool, Sheffield. The structure on the left is a gent's urinal. The war memorial is now on this site. Far left is the waterworks building. The ruin on the far right is the site of the City Hall. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

