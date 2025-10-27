Memories of the Ski Village, Tony Christie singing at the Castle Market, charity events, sporting triumphs and more feature in our latest retro gallery.
Can you recognise anyone you know?
1. Skateboarders
Sheffield skateboarders and in-line skaters outside Sheffield Town Hall on October 30, 1997 Photo: Dennis Lound
2. Sixties popstar Tony Christie singing in Sheffield's Castle Market for a music video on October 22, 1998
Sixties popstar Tony Christie singing in Sheffield's Castle Market for a music video on October 22, 1998 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Rag Fairy
Rag Fairy Steve Toase collecting at the Sheffield University Rag Day parade with 6-years-old Melissa Armstrong and Stuart Bonsall on October 25, 1997 Photo: Waistell
4. Just Fred
Fred Pass at work at Heppinstall metals on Attercliffe Road with his book of poetry entitled 'Just Fred" on October 28, 1999 Photo: Andrew Partridge