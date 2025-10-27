Olympic skier Martin Bell is seen giving advice to some young Sharks ski club members at Sheffield Ski Village on October 5, 1996placeholder image
Olympic skier Martin Bell is seen giving advice to some young Sharks ski club members at Sheffield Ski Village on October 5, 1996

Sheffield retro: 20 classic throwback photos looking back at October days in Sheffield in the 1990s

By Jane Salt
Published 27th Oct 2025, 16:29 GMT
These photos from our archive of October days in Sheffield in the 1990s are sure to bring back memories.

Memories of the Ski Village, Tony Christie singing at the Castle Market, charity events, sporting triumphs and more feature in our latest retro gallery.

Can you recognise anyone you know?

Sheffield skateboarders and in-line skaters outside Sheffield Town Hall on October 30, 1997

Sheffield skateboarders and in-line skaters outside Sheffield Town Hall on October 30, 1997 Photo: Dennis Lound

Sixties popstar Tony Christie singing in Sheffield's Castle Market for a music video on October 22, 1998

Sixties popstar Tony Christie singing in Sheffield's Castle Market for a music video on October 22, 1998 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Rag Fairy Steve Toase collecting at the Sheffield University Rag Day parade with 6-years-old Melissa Armstrong and Stuart Bonsall on October 25, 1997

Rag Fairy Steve Toase collecting at the Sheffield University Rag Day parade with 6-years-old Melissa Armstrong and Stuart Bonsall on October 25, 1997 Photo: Waistell

Fred Pass at work at Heppinstall metals on Attercliffe Road with his book of poetry entitled 'Just Fred" on October 28, 1999

Fred Pass at work at Heppinstall metals on Attercliffe Road with his book of poetry entitled 'Just Fred" on October 28, 1999 Photo: Andrew Partridge

