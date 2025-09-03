Our photos include just some of the old Sheffield factories and the people who worked the heavy machinery. Did you work in the steelworks? Can you spot yourself or a member of your family in the photographs?
1. Twist Drill
A worker removes drills from a salt bath during hardening treatment in the heat treatment department of the Sheffield Twist Drill and Steel Company Limited on September 10, 1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Eaton & Booth
Workers at Eaton & Booth, Sheffield, in 1979 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Steam wagon
Lawrence Hill (in the cab) and Jack Thistlewaite with the steam wagon at Brown Bayley Steels Limited, Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Factory
A view of the Brown Bayley Steels factory, Sheffield, on June 26, 1973 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers