Sheffield retro: 20 atmospheric photos take you back to see the city at work over the decades

By Jane Salt
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 09:45 BST
Our Retro gallery takes a look back in time at life in industrial Sheffield through the years

Our photos include just some of the old Sheffield factories and the people who worked the heavy machinery. Did you work in the steelworks? Can you spot yourself or a member of your family in the photographs?

A worker removes drills from a salt bath during hardening treatment in the heat treatment department of the Sheffield Twist Drill and Steel Company Limited on September 10, 1976

1. Twist Drill

A worker removes drills from a salt bath during hardening treatment in the heat treatment department of the Sheffield Twist Drill and Steel Company Limited on September 10, 1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Workers at Eaton & Booth, Sheffield, in 1979

2. Eaton & Booth

Workers at Eaton & Booth, Sheffield, in 1979 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Lawrence Hill (in the cab) and Jack Thistlewaite with the steam wagon at Brown Bayley Steels Limited, Sheffield

3. Steam wagon

Lawrence Hill (in the cab) and Jack Thistlewaite with the steam wagon at Brown Bayley Steels Limited, Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
A view of the Brown Bayley Steels factory, Sheffield, on June 26, 1973

4. Factory

A view of the Brown Bayley Steels factory, Sheffield, on June 26, 1973 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice