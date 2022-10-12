Sheffielders vented their frustration by staging a number of marches through the city centre.
Here we take a look back at the tumultuous year that was 1981.
Anti nuclear demonstration on Shude Hill car park Sheffield, December 18, 1981 Women protest
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Steel strike
Striking workers at British Steel Corporation.
Photo: Dennis Lound
The launch of the bendibus service in Sheffield in 1981
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
Engineering Director at Henry Taylor Tools Ltd., Gordon Russell, left, and the entire workforce, after they were awarded the Queen's Award for Industry, April 1981
Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd