Sheffield retro: 1981 - a year of strikes, protests and the launch of the bendy buses

In 1981 the country was suffering from high unemployment, strikes and protests.

By Errol Edwards
3 minutes ago

Sheffielders vented their frustration by staging a number of marches through the city centre.

Here we take a look back at the tumultuous year that was 1981.

1. Anti nuclear demonstration on Shude Hill car park Sheffield, December 1981 Women protest

Anti nuclear demonstration on Shude Hill car park Sheffield, December 18, 1981 Women protest

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Steel strike

Striking workers at British Steel Corporation.

Photo: Dennis Lound

3. The launch of the bendibus service in Sheffield in 1981

The launch of the bendibus service in Sheffield in 1981

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Engineering Director at Henry Taylor Tools Ltd., Gordon Russell, left, the entire workforce, after they were awarded the Queen's Award for Industry, 1981

Engineering Director at Henry Taylor Tools Ltd., Gordon Russell, left, and the entire workforce, after they were awarded the Queen's Award for Industry, April 1981

Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

