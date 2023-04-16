News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 19 pictures showing how Crookes has changed - from the 30s up to the 90s

Crookes is one of the city’s best know and most sought-after places to live these days.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 16th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Here, we have delved into our archives to show you how the suburb has changed over the years, from the 1930s to the 1990s.

Do you recognise anyone in the images?

A busy newsagents shop in Crookes in August 1976

1. Newsagent

A busy newsagents shop in Crookes in August 1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Our picture shows workmen boarding up the front of a house in Crookes after the gales had blown out the complete bedroom wall at the front of the house in February 1962

2. Gale damage

Our picture shows workmen boarding up the front of a house in Crookes after the gales had blown out the complete bedroom wall at the front of the house in February 1962 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Shopping on Crookes in 1988

3. Shops

Shopping on Crookes in 1988 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

George Clayton Fishmonger's and Hobbycraft, Crookes, in 1976

4. 1976

George Clayton Fishmonger's and Hobbycraft, Crookes, in 1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

