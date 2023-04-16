Crookes is one of the city’s best know and most sought-after places to live these days.
Here, we have delved into our archives to show you how the suburb has changed over the years, from the 1930s to the 1990s.
Do you recognise anyone in the images?
1. Newsagent
A busy newsagents shop in Crookes in August 1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Gale damage
Our picture shows workmen boarding up the front of a house in Crookes after the gales had blown out the complete bedroom wall at the front of the house in February 1962 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Shops
Shopping on Crookes in 1988 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. 1976
George Clayton Fishmonger's and Hobbycraft, Crookes, in 1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers