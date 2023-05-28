News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 19 pictures looking back at Whit Sings through the years

Here we are looking back at Whitsuntide celebrations from the past.
By Jane Salt
Published 28th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Retro takes a look back to when churches, Sunday schools, May queens, youth organisations and members of the public joined together in parks across Sheffield to celebrate Whitsuntide and join in with the annual Whit Sings.

It is the Christian holy day of Pentecost and falls on the seventh Sunday after Easter to commemorate the descent of the Holy Spirit upon Christ's disciples.

Do you recognise anyone in these pictures?

The Weston Park Whit Sing in 1980

1. Whit Sing

The Weston Park Whit Sing in 1980 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Sunday School May Queens pictured with a choir from the Trinity Fir Vale Methodist Church Boys and Girls Brigade at the annual Whit sing in Firth Park... May 1978

2. May Queens

Sunday School May Queens pictured with a choir from the Trinity Fir Vale Methodist Church Boys and Girls Brigade at the annual Whit sing in Firth Park... May 1978 Photo: Ron Lane staff

Children at the Woodhouse Whit Sing... June 1968

3. Woodhouse

Children at the Woodhouse Whit Sing... June 1968 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Brownies enjoying the Weston Park Whit Sing.... May 26, 1975

4. Weston Park

Brownies enjoying the Weston Park Whit Sing.... May 26, 1975 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

