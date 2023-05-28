Sheffield retro: 19 pictures looking back at Whit Sings through the years
Here we are looking back at Whitsuntide celebrations from the past.
By Jane Salt
Published 28th May 2023, 04:45 BST
Retro takes a look back to when churches, Sunday schools, May queens, youth organisations and members of the public joined together in parks across Sheffield to celebrate Whitsuntide and join in with the annual Whit Sings.
It is the Christian holy day of Pentecost and falls on the seventh Sunday after Easter to commemorate the descent of the Holy Spirit upon Christ's disciples.
Do you recognise anyone in these pictures?
