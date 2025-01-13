Sheffield retro: 19 pictures looking back at school days 25 years ago

By Jane Salt
Published 13th Jan 2025, 06:45 GMT
Our colourful gallery of photographs step back in time to take a look at Sheffield school days in the year 2000.

A school radio station, a baroque group, awards, retirements and a visit from Sean Bean all feature in our Retro gallery of nostalgic school photographs.

Can you recognise anyone you know in these pictures?

1. School radio

Seated are presenters (left to right) Shaun Beeden (12), Cairen Brown (14) and engineer Sapphire Ogle (14) in the studio at the Handsworth Grange School radio station, with other presenters in the background, June 20, 2000 Photo: Roger Nadal

2. Baroque group

Pictured at Tapton School, Darwin Lane, Sheffield, where the school's Baroque group is seen, March 3, 2000 Photo: M>Waistell

3. Presentations

Sean Bean with youngsters from Acres Hill Primary School pictured at the South Yorkshire Police Niagara ground today to make presentations, along with the Chief Constable Mike Hedges, February28, 2000 Photo: Steve Ellis

4. Basketball

Ann Jamieson (front centre) of the Sheffield Hatters and head of PE at Yewlands School, pictured with the school's U14 girls basketball team that is off to Scotland to play in a tournament, June 7, 2000 Photo: Steve Ellis (Staff)

