1. School radio
Seated are presenters (left to right) Shaun Beeden (12), Cairen Brown (14) and engineer Sapphire Ogle (14) in the studio at the Handsworth Grange School radio station, with other presenters in the background, June 20, 2000 Photo: Roger Nadal
2. Baroque group
Pictured at Tapton School, Darwin Lane, Sheffield, where the school's Baroque group is seen, March 3, 2000 Photo: M>Waistell
3. Presentations
Sean Bean with youngsters from Acres Hill Primary School pictured at the South Yorkshire Police Niagara ground today to make presentations, along with the Chief Constable Mike Hedges, February28, 2000 Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Basketball
Ann Jamieson (front centre) of the Sheffield Hatters and head of PE at Yewlands School, pictured with the school's U14 girls basketball team that is off to Scotland to play in a tournament, June 7, 2000 Photo: Steve Ellis (Staff)
