19 pictures looking back at how Fargate has changed over the years

Sheffield retro: 19 pictures looking back at how Fargate in Sheffield city centre has changed over the years

A search of our archive brings you these 19 fascinating pictures of Fargate over the years.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 29th Mar 2024, 13:26 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2024, 05:00 BST

From the 1950s to more recent times, here we take a look back at how the bustling shopping precinct has altered through the years.

Look through our gallery and take a trip through time.

An old view of Fargate showing a bus stop and Halford's motor spares and Spalls on the left

2. Bus stop

An old view of Fargate showing a bus stop and Halford's motor spares and Spalls on the left Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

A view of Fargate in the 1960's with Barratts shoe shop and Davy's cafe on the left

3. 1960's

A view of Fargate in the 1960's with Barratts shoe shop and Davy's cafe on the left Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

An old view of a Fargate busy with traffic and shoppers

4. View

An old view of a Fargate busy with traffic and shoppers Photo: Submitted Michael Frost

