From the 1950s to more recent times, here we take a look back at how the bustling shopping precinct has altered through the years.
Look through our gallery and take a trip through time.
1. 19 pictures looking back at how Fargate has changed over the years
An old view of Fargate showing a bus stop and Halford's motor spares and Spalls on the left Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
A view of Fargate in the 1960's with Barratts shoe shop and Davy's cafe on the left Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
An old view of a Fargate busy with traffic and shoppers Photo: Submitted Michael Frost