News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
13 minutes ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
31 minutes ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week
59 minutes ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
1 hour ago WATCH: Bruce Willis speaks for the first time since dementia diagnosis
16 hours ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban

Sheffield retro: 19 pictures looking back at how Fargate has changed over the years

A search of our archive brings you these 19 fascinating pictures of Fargate over the years.

By Lee Peace
Published 20th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

From the 1950s to more recent times, here we take a look back at how the bustling shopping precinct has altered through the years.

An old view of Fargate showing a bus stop and Halford's motor spares and Spalls on the left

1. Bus stop

An old view of Fargate showing a bus stop and Halford's motor spares and Spalls on the left Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
A view of Fargate in the 1960's with Barratts shoe shop and Davy's cafe on the left

2. 1960's

A view of Fargate in the 1960's with Barratts shoe shop and Davy's cafe on the left Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
An old view of a Fargate busy with traffic and shoppers

3. View

An old view of a Fargate busy with traffic and shoppers Photo: Submitted Michael Frost

Photo Sales
A 1980s view of Fargate showing HL Brown and the Western Jean Company

4. 1980

A 1980s view of Fargate showing HL Brown and the Western Jean Company Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
SheffieldFargate