A search of our archive brings you these 19 fascinating pictures of Fargate over the years.
From the 1950s to more recent times, here we take a look back at how the bustling shopping precinct has altered through the years.
1. Bus stop
An old view of Fargate showing a bus stop and Halford's motor spares and Spalls on the left Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
2. 1960's
A view of Fargate in the 1960's with Barratts shoe shop and Davy's cafe on the left Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. View
An old view of a Fargate busy with traffic and shoppers Photo: Submitted Michael Frost
4. 1980
A 1980s view of Fargate showing HL Brown and the Western Jean Company Photo: Sheffield Newspapers