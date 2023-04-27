Here we are taking a look back at life in 1970.
Do you remember any of these people or events?
1. Bins
Sheffield Corporation Cleansing Department - emptying the bins in 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Prime Minister
The then Prime Minister Harold Wilson pauses to talk to children from Parkhill Junior and Infants School, outside the Grace Owen Nursery School, Parkhill, in January 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Theatre
Sheffield Playhouse Theatre pictured in 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
4. Fiesta
The opening of Sheffield's Fiesta Club in the summer of 1970 Photo: sSheffield Newspapers