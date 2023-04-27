News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 19 pictures capturing what city life was like in 1970

Here we are taking a look back at life in 1970.

By Lee Peace
Published 27th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Do you remember any of these people or events?

Sheffield Corporation Cleansing Department - emptying the bins in 1970

1. Bins

Sheffield Corporation Cleansing Department - emptying the bins in 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The then Prime Minister Harold Wilson pauses to talk to children from Parkhill Junior and Infants School, outside the Grace Owen Nursery School, Parkhill, in January 1970

2. Prime Minister

The then Prime Minister Harold Wilson pauses to talk to children from Parkhill Junior and Infants School, outside the Grace Owen Nursery School, Parkhill, in January 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sheffield Playhouse Theatre pictured in 1970

3. Theatre

Sheffield Playhouse Theatre pictured in 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

The opening of Sheffield's Fiesta Club in the summer of 1970

4. Fiesta

The opening of Sheffield's Fiesta Club in the summer of 1970 Photo: sSheffield Newspapers

