Sheffield retro: 19 pictures capturing city life in 1970

Here we are taking a look back at life in 1970.

By Jane Salt
Published 17th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Do you remember these people and events?

Sheffield Corporation Cleansing Department - emptying the bins in 1970

1. Bins

Sheffield Corporation Cleansing Department - emptying the bins in 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The then Prime Minister Harold Wilson pauses to talk to children from Parkhill Junior and Infants School, outside the Grace Owen Nursery School, Parkhill, in January 1970

2. Prime Minister

The then Prime Minister Harold Wilson pauses to talk to children from Parkhill Junior and Infants School, outside the Grace Owen Nursery School, Parkhill, in January 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sheffield Playhouse Theatre pictured in 1970

3. Theatre

Sheffield Playhouse Theatre pictured in 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

The opening of Sheffield's Fiesta Club in the summer of 1970

4. Fiesta

The opening of Sheffield's Fiesta Club in the summer of 1970 Photo: sSheffield Newspapers

