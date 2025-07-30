Pictured at Ecclesfield School, where the whole school took part in a sponsored walk of 16 kilometers. Seen are children from year 7 ready to start the walk on October 17, 1997placeholder image
Sheffield retro: 19 photos which turn back the clock to the city's school days in 1997

By Jane Salt
Published 30th Jul 2025, 05:00 BST
A look through our archives brings you these photos of life in Sheffield’s schools in 1997.

School shows, sports photos, awards and achievements are all featured in our Retro gallery.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

Enjoy this trip down memory lane.

Some of the cast from the production of Rats at Athelsten Primary School, Richmond Park Way, Sheffield, on May 6, 1997

1. Rats

Some of the cast from the production of Rats at Athelsten Primary School, Richmond Park Way, Sheffield, on May 6, 1997 Photo: Paul Chappells

Michael Collins, Rossano Saltfleet, Rosie Robshaw, Madeleine Lynch and Leigh Mlynek are taking part in the St Marie's School's production of Bugsy Malone on July 22, 1997

2. Bugsy Malone

Michael Collins, Rossano Saltfleet, Rosie Robshaw, Madeleine Lynch and Leigh Mlynek are taking part in the St Marie's School's production of Bugsy Malone on July 22, 1997 Photo: Paul Chappells

Pupils at King Edward VII school, Sheffield, who are supporting Oxfam's fasting campaign on November 17, 1997

3. Campaign

Pupils at King Edward VII school, Sheffield, who are supporting Oxfam's fasting campaign on November 17, 1997 Photo: Paul Chappells

Roger Butcher, head teacher at Southey Green Junior School, plays the part of the Pied Piper for some of his Y4 pupils before he leaves teaching to become an actor on June 24, 1997

4. Pied Piper

Roger Butcher, head teacher at Southey Green Junior School, plays the part of the Pied Piper for some of his Y4 pupils before he leaves teaching to become an actor on June 24, 1997 Photo: Dean Atkins

