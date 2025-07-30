School shows, sports photos, awards and achievements are all featured in our Retro gallery.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?
Enjoy this trip down memory lane.
1. Rats
Some of the cast from the production of Rats at Athelsten Primary School, Richmond Park Way, Sheffield, on May 6, 1997 Photo: Paul Chappells
2. Bugsy Malone
Michael Collins, Rossano Saltfleet, Rosie Robshaw, Madeleine Lynch and Leigh Mlynek are taking part in the St Marie's School's production of Bugsy Malone on July 22, 1997 Photo: Paul Chappells
3. Campaign
Pupils at King Edward VII school, Sheffield, who are supporting Oxfam's fasting campaign on November 17, 1997 Photo: Paul Chappells
4. Pied Piper
Roger Butcher, head teacher at Southey Green Junior School, plays the part of the Pied Piper for some of his Y4 pupils before he leaves teaching to become an actor on June 24, 1997 Photo: Dean Atkins
