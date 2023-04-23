News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 19 photos to transport you back to 1973, including old Sheaf Market and Napoleons Casino

It’s hard to believe 1973 was half a century ago but these photos show just how much Sheffield has changed over the past 50 years.

By Robert Cumber
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Popular businesses and landmarks we have lost, traditions which have died out and pastimes from a bygone era are captured in these black and white photos of Sheffield five decades ago.

Traders at the old Sheaf Market, Napoleons Casino on Ecclesall Road, the devastation caused by an explosion at a gas works, and the final cricket match at Bramall Lane are among the scenes depicted in this retro photo gallery.

A giant chariot is followed by a smoking volcano as the Sheffield University Rag Day procession wends its way down High Street, in Sheffield city centre, on October 27, 1973

1. Rag Day procession

A giant chariot is followed by a smoking volcano as the Sheffield University Rag Day procession wends its way down High Street, in Sheffield city centre, on October 27, 1973 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Students take part in a Rag Day river race on October 27, 1973

2. River race

Students take part in a Rag Day river race on October 27, 1973 Photo: David Vaughan

Max Silverman, casino division director; Dave Allen, chairman and managing director; and Len Matthews, general manager, at Napoleons Casino, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in December 1973

3. Napoleons Casino

Max Silverman, casino division director; Dave Allen, chairman and managing director; and Len Matthews, general manager, at Napoleons Casino, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in December 1973 Photo: Roger Nadal

Wrecked cars after an expolsion at the Effingham Street gas works in Sheffield in October 1973

4. Explosion at gas works

Wrecked cars after an expolsion at the Effingham Street gas works in Sheffield in October 1973 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

