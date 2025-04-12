Sheffield retro: 19 photos to bring back happy memories of the hot summers of 1976-77 in Sheffield

By Jane Salt
Published 12th Apr 2025, 14:42 BST
Taking a nostalgic look back around Sheffield during the years 1976 and 1977

A bread strike, the death of Elvis, buses and cars on the Moor are all included in our Retro gallery. Do these images plucked from our archives bring back memories for you?

Pictured at the Crookes Valley Park, Sheffield, where the national finals of the Model Power Boat Association races were held, September 5, 1976

1. Model boats

Pictured at the Crookes Valley Park, Sheffield, where the national finals of the Model Power Boat Association races were held, September 5, 1976

A beat the budget queue forms outside a cigarette kiosk in Sheffield's Hole in the Road on Budget Day, March 29, 1977

2. Beat the budget

A beat the budget queue forms outside a cigarette kiosk in Sheffield's Hole in the Road on Budget Day, March 29, 1977

The old Rickshaw Restaurant, Devonshire Street, at the junction with Broomhall Street, Sheffield, November 10, 1976

3. Rickshaw

The old Rickshaw Restaurant, Devonshire Street, at the junction with Broomhall Street, Sheffield, November 10, 1976

Sheffield refuse collectors having a break in July 1976

4. Time for a rest

Sheffield refuse collectors having a break in July 1976

