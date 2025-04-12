A bread strike, the death of Elvis, buses and cars on the Moor are all included in our Retro gallery. Do these images plucked from our archives bring back memories for you?
1. Model boats
Pictured at the Crookes Valley Park, Sheffield, where the national finals of the Model Power Boat Association races were held, September 5, 1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Beat the budget
A beat the budget queue forms outside a cigarette kiosk in Sheffield's Hole in the Road on Budget Day, March 29, 1977 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Rickshaw
The old Rickshaw Restaurant, Devonshire Street, at the junction with Broomhall Street, Sheffield, November 10, 1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Time for a rest
Sheffield refuse collectors having a break in July 1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
