Sheffield retro: 19 photos showing devastation caused by deadly hurricane which battered the city in 1962
It was one of the most deadly natural disasters in Sheffield’s history.
By Robert Cumber
1 hour ago
When a hurricane tore through the city on February 16, 1962, bringing gusts of up to 96mph, it left a trail of devastation the likes of which have rarely been seen. Four people died, 250 were injured and many more were left homeless, with some 70,000 homes damaged by the ferocious winds.
Some people described the devastation it caused as being ‘worse than the blitz’. Among those killed was John William Johnson, aged just 17. Shirley Margaret Hill – wife of Brightside vicar Rev Colin Hill – also lost her life, with the vicarage damaged beyond repair. Many survivors were evacuated to emergency refuges, with the suburbs of Attercliffe, Crookes and Heeley among the worst-hit areas of the city.
At Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground, a floodlight pylon was reduced to a heap of twisted metal, while a packed train heading from London to Sheffield narrowly avoided hitting debris on the track at Heeley. The estimated cost of the damage was around £2 million – equivalent to more than £45m in today’s money.