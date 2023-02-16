It was one of the most deadly natural disasters in Sheffield’s history.

When a hurricane tore through the city on February 16, 1962, bringing gusts of up to 96mph, it left a trail of devastation the likes of which have rarely been seen. Four people died, 250 were injured and many more were left homeless, with some 70,000 homes damaged by the ferocious winds.

Some people described the devastation it caused as being ‘worse than the blitz’. Among those killed was John William Johnson, aged just 17. Shirley Margaret Hill – wife of Brightside vicar Rev Colin Hill – also lost her life, with the vicarage damaged beyond repair. Many survivors were evacuated to emergency refuges, with the suburbs of Attercliffe, Crookes and Heeley among the worst-hit areas of the city.

At Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground, a floodlight pylon was reduced to a heap of twisted metal, while a packed train heading from London to Sheffield narrowly avoided hitting debris on the track at Heeley. The estimated cost of the damage was around £2 million – equivalent to more than £45m in today’s money.

The aftermath of the hurricane which hit Sheffield on February 16, 1962

These retro photos show some of the worst of the damage caused.

An Emergency Gale Centre was set up in Hurlfield Secondary Boys School for families made homeless by the hurricane which hit Sheffield on February 16, 1962. This photo shows people receiving emergency meals laid on by staff at the centre.

A workman starts demolition work at Brightside Vicarage in Firth Park Avenue, Sheffield, where Mrs Shirley Margaret Hill, wife of the vicar, the Rev Colin Hill, was killed during the hurricane of February 16, 1962. The vicarage was so badly damaged it was beyond repair.

Josephine Ellar looks over her two sleeping children, Anthony, aged two, and John, aged one, at the Hurlfield Secondary Boys School, Sheffield, which had been turned into an emergency centre They had been evacuated after their home on Herrington Avenue was damaged in the hurricane which hit the city on February 16, 1962.

Damage caused to a building in Attercliffe by the hurricane which hit Sheffield on February 16, 1962

The hurricane which hit Sheffield on February 13, 1962 caused an estimated £2 million of damage - more than £45m in today's money

The shattered wreckage of one of Bramall Lane floodlight pylons which was brought down in the 1962 hurricane

Damage caused to the J Newman & Son building by the hurricane which hit Sheffield on February 16, 1962

Two men were lucky to escape without being seriously injured when a lorry overturned in Whiston, Rotherham, in the 1962 hurricane

A large tree which was blown down on Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield, in the hurricane of February 16, 1962

David and William Trigg, safe in a school reception centre after the hurricane in Shefffield in 1962

A street lamp damaged in the Sheffield hurricane of February 16, 1962

Hurricane damage to Sands Close, Sheffield, in February 1962. Janet Drabble said: "Although the roof did not get ripped off, all of it was loosened. We had to move to a neighbour's house that day and all my six-year-old brother could think about was his money box!"

Mrs E Hallam, of Errington Avenue, Arbourthorne, and her 15-year old daughter Pamela, with their dog Rover, find refuge for themselves and their belongings at Hurlfield Boys’ School following the Sheffield hurricane of 1962

A wall brought down on the Shoreham Street side of Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground in the Sheffield hurricane of 1962

First in the queue when Sheffield Town Hall opened to receive claims on the Lord Mayor's Gale Fund, following the 1962 hurricane, was Mrs Ada Benson. She was later rehoused at a new property at Hackenthorpe

Mr and Mrs Edward Thiel of Amberley Street, Attercliffe, watch as workmen repair their TV aerial after the Sheffield hurricane of 1962

