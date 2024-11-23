Sheffield retro: 19 photos looking back looking back at city's much-loved Percy Pud race over the years

By Jane Salt
Published 23rd Nov 2024, 06:55 GMT
The hugely popular Percy Pud 10k race takes place on Sunday, December 1, 2024. The race runs through the picturesque Loxley Valley.

Our Retro gallery takes a look back at the runners through the years aiming to win that prize of a Christmas pudding!

The event has grown in popularity from the first race in 1993, when 600 finished, to recent years when the entry has had to be limited to around 3,000. Our picture gallery shows the runners, many in fancy dress, from 1996 to 2004.

Ready for the 2001 Percy Pud race are Les Morton and Simon Miles who were joining in the fun by running in a camel costume

1. A camel joins in the fun

Ready for the 2001 Percy Pud race are Les Morton and Simon Miles who were joining in the fun by running in a camel costume Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)

Second placed runner Brett Stocks from Dark Peak running club tackles the Reservoir climb in the 1996 Percy Pud Race, December 1, 1996

2. 1996

Second placed runner Brett Stocks from Dark Peak running club tackles the Reservoir climb in the 1996 Percy Pud Race, December 1, 1996 Photo: Paul Chappells

The runners set off on their run from Loxley around the Damflask Reservoir in the 1997 Percy Pud 10k Race

3. Around Damflask

The runners set off on their run from Loxley around the Damflask Reservoir in the 1997 Percy Pud 10k Race Photo: Dean Atkins

Eventual winner of the 1997 Percy Pud 10k race, Rob Halladay leads the field as they make their way around Damflask, November 30, 1997

4. Leading the field

Eventual winner of the 1997 Percy Pud 10k race, Rob Halladay leads the field as they make their way around Damflask, November 30, 1997 Photo: Dean Atkins

