Members of the Tramways Museum Society went on a final tour of the Sheffield Corporation tramways, en-route they called at the Queen's Road depot and admired the trams, on October 2, 1960placeholder image
Sheffield retro: 19 photos capturing Sheffield's old trams through the years

By Jane Salt
Published 29th Oct 2025, 13:36 GMT
Our retro gallery of photos show how a sprawling tram network once connected most of Sheffield.

These nostalgic photos date back to the horse-drawn trams of the 1800s through to the last of the old trams in Sheffield 65 years ago in October 1960 when people were laying pennies on the tram tracks to save as souvenirs.

There was a nostalgic tradition of placing pennies on the tram tracks to be flattened by the last trams running in 1960.

A Tram going down the Wicker towards Attercliffe and the Vulcan Road terminus at Tinsley

1. Wicker

A Tram going down the Wicker towards Attercliffe and the Vulcan Road terminus at Tinsley Photo: Submitted

Trams at Handsworth, Sheffield, in the 1950s

2. Handsworth

Trams at Handsworth, Sheffield, in the 1950s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Shoppers board a tram in High Street, Sheffield, in the 1950s

3. All aboard

Shoppers board a tram in High Street, Sheffield, in the 1950s Photo: Submitted

Shefield tramcar number 509 makes its way up High Street opposite the Sheffield Star/Telegraph offices on the final day of Sheffield's first-generation tramway system, on October 8. 1960

4. No 509

Shefield tramcar number 509 makes its way up High Street opposite the Sheffield Star/Telegraph offices on the final day of Sheffield's first-generation tramway system, on October 8. 1960 Photo: National Tramway Museum

