Sheffield retro: 19 photos capturing Sheffield's old trams through the years

These nostalgic photos date back to the horse-drawn trams of the 1800s through to the last of the old trams in Sheffield 65 years ago in October 1960 when people were laying pennies on the tram tracks to save as souvenirs.
1. Wicker
A Tram going down the Wicker towards Attercliffe and the Vulcan Road terminus at Tinsley Photo: Submitted
2. Handsworth
Trams at Handsworth, Sheffield, in the 1950s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. All aboard
Shoppers board a tram in High Street, Sheffield, in the 1950s Photo: Submitted
4. No 509
Shefield tramcar number 509 makes its way up High Street opposite the Sheffield Star/Telegraph offices on the final day of Sheffield's first-generation tramway system, on October 8. 1960 Photo: National Tramway Museum