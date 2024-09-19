Street scenes, people at work, shops, schooldays and much more feature in his gallery of nostalgic black and white images through the years.
Do they bring back memories?
1. Stonehouse
The Stonehouse themed pub, Sheffield, in 1971. Popular with both students from the local university and drinkers taking advantage of the busy night life Sheffield had to offer, the Stonehouse was always popular, with its street theme and cobbled flooring. (Photo by Paul Walters Worldwide Photography Ltd./Heritage Images/Getty Images) Photo: Heritage Images
2. Davy's
Davy's Provision Store, Fargate, Sheffield, in the 1950s Photo: Submitted
3. Button Lane, Moorhead, Sheffield
Button Lane, Moorhead, Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Street cafe
The cafe area outside Pauldens department store, on Charter Square, Sheffield, in the 1970s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
