Sheffield retro: 19 of the best photos looking back through the years, from school days to people at work

By Jane Salt
Published 19th Sep 2024, 06:45 BST
Retro takes a look around all things Sheffield in years gone by.

Street scenes, people at work, shops, schooldays and much more feature in his gallery of nostalgic black and white images through the years.

Do they bring back memories?

The Stonehouse themed pub, Sheffield, in 1971. Popular with both students from the local university and drinkers taking advantage of the busy night life Sheffield had to offer, the Stonehouse was always popular, with its street theme and cobbled flooring. (Photo by Paul Walters Worldwide Photography Ltd./Heritage Images/Getty Images)

1. Stonehouse

The Stonehouse themed pub, Sheffield, in 1971. Popular with both students from the local university and drinkers taking advantage of the busy night life Sheffield had to offer, the Stonehouse was always popular, with its street theme and cobbled flooring. (Photo by Paul Walters Worldwide Photography Ltd./Heritage Images/Getty Images) Photo: Heritage Images

Davy's Provision Store, Fargate, Sheffield, in the 1950s

2. Davy's

Davy's Provision Store, Fargate, Sheffield, in the 1950s Photo: Submitted

Button Lane, Moorhead, Sheffield

3. Button Lane, Moorhead, Sheffield

Button Lane, Moorhead, Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The cafe area outside Pauldens department store, on Charter Square, Sheffield, in the 1970s

4. Street cafe

The cafe area outside Pauldens department store, on Charter Square, Sheffield, in the 1970s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

