Sheffield retro: 19 of the best photos capturing the fun of Percy Pud 10K race over the years, from the 90s to now
Sheffield’s famous Percy Pud 10K race marks the start of Christmas for many people, and it’s back this Sunday, December 4.
The hugely popular event has been winding its way through the picturesque Loxley Valley since 1993, and this year’s race will be the 29th organised by the Steel City Striders. While some runners will tell you the endorphin-rush is reward enough, why settle for that when you could get a Christmas pudding for your efforts, which is the treat awaiting all finishers?
Whether it’s that which keeps people coming back, or the challenging course, the stunning views over Damflask Reservoir and the incomparable bonhomie among competitors, Percy Pud remains as big a draw as ever. From elite athletes, like Olympian Eilish McColgan, to fun runners dressed as everything from Christmas trees to turkey, there’s always varied range of participants too.
We’ve looked through the archives to bring you a selection of the best photos of Percy Pud runners in action over the years, from its early days in the 90s right up to 2021. There are some great costumes in there but can you see yourself or anyone you recognise among the sea of sweaty faces?