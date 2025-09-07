Sheffield retro: 19 nostalgic photos show changing face of Broomhill, famously loved by poet laureate

By Jane Salt
Published 7th Sep 2025, 10:00 BST
Broomhill has been one of Sheffield’s best known suburbs over the years.

The poet John Betjeman called it 'the prettiest suburb in England’, and wrote poetry about it.

Now we have put together a picture gallery showing the changes to Broomhill over the years

From the 1970s to the early 2000s, here we take a nostalgic look back at the street scenes, shops, restaurants, and people of Broomhill. Can you remember any of these people, places or events?

Martin Cropper (foreground) with members of the Highly Strung string ensemble at the King Edward VII School, Broomhill, on February 10, 2004

1. Highly Strung

Martin Cropper (foreground) with members of the Highly Strung string ensemble at the King Edward VII School, Broomhill, on February 10, 2004 Photo: Roger Nadal

Mrs Sompranee Low at the Bahn Nah Thai restaurant, Broomhill, Sheffield, on April 30, 2003

2. Bahn Nah

Mrs Sompranee Low at the Bahn Nah Thai restaurant, Broomhill, Sheffield, on April 30, 2003 Photo: Roger Nadal

The opening of Fable's Coffee Shop, Ashgate Road, Broomhill, Sheffield, on November 29, 2000

3. New coffee shop

The opening of Fable's Coffee Shop, Ashgate Road, Broomhill, Sheffield, on November 29, 2000 Photo: S.HASTINGS STAFF

The Fox & Duck pub, the Tartan House tailors, Collins bakery and other shops at Broomhill, opposite the new shopping precinct in 1972

4. Shops

The Fox & Duck pub, the Tartan House tailors, Collins bakery and other shops at Broomhill, opposite the new shopping precinct in 1972 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

