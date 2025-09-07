The poet John Betjeman called it 'the prettiest suburb in England’, and wrote poetry about it.
Now we have put together a picture gallery showing the changes to Broomhill over the years
From the 1970s to the early 2000s, here we take a nostalgic look back at the street scenes, shops, restaurants, and people of Broomhill. Can you remember any of these people, places or events?
1. Highly Strung
Martin Cropper (foreground) with members of the Highly Strung string ensemble at the King Edward VII School, Broomhill, on February 10, 2004 Photo: Roger Nadal
2. Bahn Nah
Mrs Sompranee Low at the Bahn Nah Thai restaurant, Broomhill, Sheffield, on April 30, 2003 Photo: Roger Nadal
3. New coffee shop
The opening of Fable's Coffee Shop, Ashgate Road, Broomhill, Sheffield, on November 29, 2000 Photo: S.HASTINGS STAFF
4. Shops
The Fox & Duck pub, the Tartan House tailors, Collins bakery and other shops at Broomhill, opposite the new shopping precinct in 1972 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers