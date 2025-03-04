Sheffield retro: 19 nostalgic photos looking back at the Sheffield suburb of Grenoside

By Jane Salt
Published 4th Mar 2025, 06:45 BST
A search of our archives brings you these colourful photos of Grenoside in the 90s and 2000s

School days, the famous Chase, carnivals and choirs all feature in our Retro gallery of the popular Sheffield suburb. Can you recognise anyone you know?

Runners prepare to set off in the Grenoside Chase, August 6, 2004

1. On your marks

Runners prepare to set off in the Grenoside Chase, August 6, 2004 Photo: Barry Richardson

Some of the people who helped to plant some 1,000 young trees on Grenoside recreation ground. From left, back row: Grahame Armitage with daughter Megan, Tim Shortland, Gabby Reade and Dave Buckle. Front row: Michael Cook, Katie Bulloss, Martin Bott and Gavin Marshall, January 31, 1998

2. 1,000 trees

Some of the people who helped to plant some 1,000 young trees on Grenoside recreation ground. From left, back row: Grahame Armitage with daughter Megan, Tim Shortland, Gabby Reade and Dave Buckle. Front row: Michael Cook, Katie Bulloss, Martin Bott and Gavin Marshall, January 31, 1998 Photo: Barry Richardson

Pupils of Grenoside Primary School pictured here in October 1998

3. Primary

Pupils of Grenoside Primary School pictured here in October 1998 Photo: Geoff Tyrer

Landlords Tony and Claire Griffiths at The Red Lion, Grenoside, March 28, 2003

4. Red Lion

Landlords Tony and Claire Griffiths at The Red Lion, Grenoside, March 28, 2003 Photo: Barry Richardson

