School days, the famous Chase, carnivals and choirs all feature in our Retro gallery of the popular Sheffield suburb. Can you recognise anyone you know?
1. On your marks
Runners prepare to set off in the Grenoside Chase, August 6, 2004 Photo: Barry Richardson
2. 1,000 trees
Some of the people who helped to plant some 1,000 young trees on Grenoside recreation ground. From left, back row: Grahame Armitage with daughter Megan, Tim Shortland, Gabby Reade and Dave Buckle. Front row: Michael Cook, Katie Bulloss, Martin Bott and Gavin Marshall, January 31, 1998 Photo: Barry Richardson
3. Primary
Pupils of Grenoside Primary School pictured here in October 1998 Photo: Geoff Tyrer
4. Red Lion
Landlords Tony and Claire Griffiths at The Red Lion, Grenoside, March 28, 2003 Photo: Barry Richardson
