Schools, pubs, community events and much more feature in this Retro gallery of pictures.
Do you have memories of living or working in Shiregreen? Can you recognise anyone you know in our photographs?
1. Shiregreen FC
Shiregreen Hotel FC v Select X1, Easter 1969. Shiregreen won 6-4, Pictured is the Shiregreen team, back row, left to right: Terry Wild, Derek Thompson, Jack Bramhall, ?, ?, and Alan Hayter. Front row, Geoff Drury, Cliff Burnside, Pete Thompson, Mick Drury and ?. Submitted Mrs J Wild. Can you fill in the missing names? Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Hotel
The Shiregreen Hotel, Sicey Avenue, pictured in August 2002 Photo: Roger Nadal
3. School
Pupils at Shiregreen Community School, but when was the photo taken? Photo: Submitted
4. Farewell
Staff and families say goodbye to Shiregreen Young Children's Centre, July 9, 2004 Photo: Dean Atkins
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.