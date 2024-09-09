Sheffield retro: 19 nostalgic photos looking back at the Sheffield district of Shiregreen

By Jane Salt
Published 9th Sep 2024, 07:00 BST
From the 50s to the early 2000s, our photographs take a look back at the people and places of Shiregreen, Sheffield, through the years.

Schools, pubs, community events and much more feature in this Retro gallery of pictures.

Do you have memories of living or working in Shiregreen? Can you recognise anyone you know in our photographs?

Shiregreen Hotel FC v Select X1, Easter 1969. Shiregreen won 6-4, Pictured is the Shiregreen team, back row, left to right: Terry Wild, Derek Thompson, Jack Bramhall, ?, ?, and Alan Hayter. Front row, Geoff Drury, Cliff Burnside, Pete Thompson, Mick Drury and ?. Submitted Mrs J Wild. Can you fill in the missing names?

1. Shiregreen FC

Shiregreen Hotel FC v Select X1, Easter 1969. Shiregreen won 6-4, Pictured is the Shiregreen team, back row, left to right: Terry Wild, Derek Thompson, Jack Bramhall, ?, ?, and Alan Hayter. Front row, Geoff Drury, Cliff Burnside, Pete Thompson, Mick Drury and ?. Submitted Mrs J Wild. Can you fill in the missing names? Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Shiregreen Hotel, Sicey Avenue, pictured in August 2002

2. Hotel

The Shiregreen Hotel, Sicey Avenue, pictured in August 2002 Photo: Roger Nadal

Pupils at Shiregreen Community School, but when was the photo taken?

3. School

Pupils at Shiregreen Community School, but when was the photo taken? Photo: Submitted

Staff and families say goodbye to Shiregreen Young Children's Centre, July 9, 2004

4. Farewell

Staff and families say goodbye to Shiregreen Young Children's Centre, July 9, 2004 Photo: Dean Atkins

