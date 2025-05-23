Our gallery of photos takes a look back at the people, places and events in Sheffield more than twenty years ago – including a Sheffield United play-off final.
This weekend The Blades will be travelling to Wembley for another such occasion.
Camn you spot yourself or anyone else you know in our old photos?
1. Cheerleaders
Cheerleaders in Fargate to promote The Games at Don Valley Stadium, August 30, 2003 Photo: Dennis Lound
2. Kop Band
Christine Crapper, patron to the Weston Park Hospital Cancer Appeal, that is being supported by Sheffield Wednesday's Kop Band, January 11, 2003 Photo: Dennis Lound
3. Royal visitor
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and the Lord Mayor, Coun Diane Leek, leaving the Peace Gardens, Sheffield, after the official opening of the Winter Gardens, May 22, 2003 Photo: Stuart Hastings
4. Queen's visit
Children from the Porter Croft Church of England Primary School wait for a glimpse of the Queen at the Peace Gardens, Sheffield, May 22, 2003 Photo: Stuart Hastings
