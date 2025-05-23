Sheffield United fans heading for the play-off final against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, are pictured leaving from The Railway at Bramall Lane, May 26, 2003Sheffield United fans heading for the play-off final against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, are pictured leaving from The Railway at Bramall Lane, May 26, 2003
Sheffield retro: 19 nostalgic photos looking back at life in Sheffield in 2003 - including a play-off final

By Jane Salt
Published 23rd May 2025, 05:00 BST
Take a trip down memory lane with us to Sheffield in 2003.

Our gallery of photos takes a look back at the people, places and events in Sheffield more than twenty years ago – including a Sheffield United play-off final.

This weekend The Blades will be travelling to Wembley for another such occasion.

Camn you spot yourself or anyone else you know in our old photos?

Cheerleaders in Fargate to promote The Games at Don Valley Stadium, August 30, 2003

1. Cheerleaders

Cheerleaders in Fargate to promote The Games at Don Valley Stadium, August 30, 2003 Photo: Dennis Lound

Christine Crapper, patron to the Weston Park Hospital Cancer Appeal, that is being supported by Sheffield Wednesday's Kop Band, January 11, 2003

2. Kop Band

Christine Crapper, patron to the Weston Park Hospital Cancer Appeal, that is being supported by Sheffield Wednesday's Kop Band, January 11, 2003 Photo: Dennis Lound

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and the Lord Mayor, Coun Diane Leek, leaving the Peace Gardens, Sheffield, after the official opening of the Winter Gardens, May 22, 2003

3. Royal visitor

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and the Lord Mayor, Coun Diane Leek, leaving the Peace Gardens, Sheffield, after the official opening of the Winter Gardens, May 22, 2003 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Children from the Porter Croft Church of England Primary School wait for a glimpse of the Queen at the Peace Gardens, Sheffield, May 22, 2003

4. Queen's visit

Children from the Porter Croft Church of England Primary School wait for a glimpse of the Queen at the Peace Gardens, Sheffield, May 22, 2003 Photo: Stuart Hastings

